Türkiye and Spain will hold political consultations in Madrid on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Turkish delegation will be headed by Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, while Pascual Navarro, state secretary for the EU, will lead the Spanish delegation in the talks to be held in Madrid, said the statement.

"Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain and Türkiye-EU relations will be discussed in all its dimensions before the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union that will commence as of 1 July 2023," it added.

The delegations will also exchange views on current regional and international issues.

Spain will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union from Sweden. The 27 members of the EU rotate the presidency every six months.

Türkiye and Spain enjoy favorable bilateral relations. The two countries have cooperated during times of natural disasters and the pandemic. They also co-sponsored the Alliance of Civilizations, a political initiative founded in 2005 by then-U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan – the initiative aimed to build mutual respect among people of different cultural and religious identities.