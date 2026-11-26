Türkiye launched diplomatic efforts Thursday to safeguard Beşiktaş supporters in Georgia's Batumi after police used excessive force against fans displaying Palestinian flags during a UEFA Europa League match, while the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) condemned the violence and slammed UEFA's double standards.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, to discuss the situation of Turkish citizens attending Beşiktaş's clash with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Foreign Ministry sources said.

The sources said Ankara was closely monitoring developments and that officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi were present at the stadium.

All necessary diplomatic initiatives were being undertaken to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens and protect their rights, the sources added.

In a separate statement, Beşiktaş said it had immediately contacted the UEFA delegate after learning that Georgian security forces were obstructing supporters' entry into the stadium, securing the opening of emergency exit gates to ensure fans could enter quickly and safely.

The club said it had launched initiatives with Türkiye's Consulate General in Batumi and UEFA over the disproportionate use of force against its supporters, pledging to closely monitor the situation until every fan returned home safely.

Beşiktaş also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who spoke with club chair Serdal Adalı, expressed his solidarity with the club and its supporters and assured him that he was closely following developments.

AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik condemned the use of force against Beşiktaş supporters who displayed Palestinian flags and a banner reading "Freedom for Palestine," describing the police intervention as unacceptable.

"Beşiktaş supporters spoke on behalf of the alliance of humanity and became the voice of humanity," Çelik said in a statement on social media.

He also condemned the provocations by the Israeli team on the pitch and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to supporters who were injured and hospitalized.

Çelik stressed that Türkiye stood in solidarity with Beşiktaş and criticized UEFA for denying Turkish clubs the right to host matches against Israeli teams on home soil and in front of their own supporters.

He described the practice as a clear double standard and a departure from fundamental principles, rejecting UEFA's decisions on the matter.

The diplomatic intervention followed chaotic scenes in Batumi, where Georgian police used pepper spray and batons against Beşiktaş supporters displaying Palestinian flags while reportedly allowing Israeli flags in the stands.

The police intervention forced the match to be halted in the 25th minute and left at least one Turkish supporter hospitalized.