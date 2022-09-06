Türkiye on Monday "strongly" condemned a deadly suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that killed two Russian Embassy staff and a civilian.

"We have learned with sadness that a suicide attack that took place today (Sept. 5) in the vicinity of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul has claimed many lives, including members of the said Embassy, and has injured many others," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Expressing strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, Ankara also conveyed its condolences to Russia and the people of Afghanistan.

Earlier, Kabul police said one civilian was killed and 10 others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a gathering near the Russian Embassy.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the blast, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Twitter.

According to Afghan local media, a powerful explosion hit the vicinity of the embassy building in the Darul Aman area, southwest of Kabul.

So far, local officials have not shared any details about the blast.

However, locals said a large number of people were present at the spot when the bomb exploded.

Recently, the terrorist organization, Daesh, targeted the Taliban's religious seminaries and mosques in Kabul and other parts of the country.

In addition, Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.