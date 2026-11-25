Türkiye strongly condemned an attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on a major financial district in the Saudi capital Riyadh, reaffirming its solidarity with the kingdom and calling for an immediate end to attacks threatening regional stability.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced the attack on the King Abdullah Financial District and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry reiterated its call for an immediate halt to attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and undermining regional peace and security.

“We emphasize our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of the ongoing Houthi attacks and reaffirm our support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

Yemen's conflict deepened in September 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other parts of the country.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Although a cease-fire that took effect in April 2022 ushered in a period of relative calm, renewed fighting since July has shifted territorial control across the country.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on government-controlled areas in Yemen while targeting Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, further heightening regional security concerns.