The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks against military bases in central Somalia's Galgaduud region.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many soldiers lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attack that took place today against the military bases in the Galgaduud region of Somalia," a statement released by the ministry said Friday.

Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in the capital Mogadishu, it added.

The ministry said the attack will not hinder the Somali National Army's determination in its fight against the terrorist group.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism," it added.

Al-Shabab terrorists claimed responsibility for the deadly early morning attacks, which claimed the lives of many soldiers.

Türkiye and the African Horn nation of Somalia have longstanding ties of friendship, security and development aid.