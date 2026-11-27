Türkiye summoned Georgia’s ambassador to Ankara on Friday over the use of disproportionate force against Turkish citizens during Beşiktaş’s UEFA Europa League match against an Israeli team in Batumi, demanding a comprehensive investigation and legal action against those responsible.

Diplomatic sources said Ankara conveyed its strong objections over the serious incidents and presented evidence to the Georgian envoy, Archil Kalandia.

The ministry demanded that Georgian authorities investigate all aspects of the incidents and initiate the necessary legal proceedings against those responsible for the excessive use of force and intervention targeting Turkish citizens.

The diplomatic move underscored Ankara’s concern over the treatment of its citizens in Georgia and its demand for accountability following Thursday’s match.

Turkish officials have condemned Georgian police over the disproportionate use of force against Beşiktaş supporters for displaying solidarity with Palestine during a UEFA Europa League match in Batumi.

Images from the stadium showed fans waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans before Georgian police intervened with excessive force.

Officers used pepper spray and surrounded a supporter who had unfurled a Palestinian flag, according to reports from the stadium.

The confrontation escalated into clashes between supporters and police, forcing Danish referee Morten Krogh to suspend the match in the 26th minute. Players and officials from both teams returned to the dressing rooms as disturbances continued in the stands.