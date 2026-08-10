The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed last Friday by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the focus of a new campaign by the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate.

The deal, which brings the three countries closer together, made its way onto landmarks in Istanbul and Ankara. Images of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holding copies of the agreement in an iconic photograph were projected onto highly visible locations across the country, including Istanbul’s Galata Tower. Content about the deal was also displayed on digital screens surrounding Ankara’s landmark Atakule Tower on Sunday night. Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge was illuminated in the colors of the three countries’ flags.

Landmarks in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad and Saudi cities were also illuminated in the colors of the Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani flags to celebrate the deal, while people formed convoys in Pakistan, waving their country’s flag as well as the flags of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement embodies the spirit of alliance among the three countries, which already enjoy close ties. One of its key provisions stipulates that an attack on one of the parties would be deemed an attack on all three and would therefore require a joint response.

The agreement came against the backdrop of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, which has spread across the region, with Iran targeting other countries it views as supportive of the U.S. and disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.