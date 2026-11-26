Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) on Thursday called on international actors involved in peace efforts to adopt a firmer stance against Israel's occupation and annexation policies targeting Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, warning that they were exacerbating regional instability.

In a statement issued following its meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, the council also expressed concern over the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine war into the Mediterranean and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

The council called on all actors involved in peace initiatives to “adopt a firmer stance towards the Israeli administration, which persists in its disregard for international law despite its obligations.”

Türkiye will maintain contacts with all parties concerned to establish an environment of peace as soon as possible, the council said, stressing that peace was essential for global security and stability.

Terror-free Türkiye process

The council assessed the progress made in the terror-free Türkiye initiative and efforts toward achieving a terror-free region.

It emphasized that the multidimensional activities undertaken within the framework of the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion “would be pursued with determination.”

The council was also briefed on counterterrorism operations conducted at home and abroad against threats to Türkiye's national unity, solidarity and survival, including the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh.

The MGK reviewed progress in the fight against organized crime, stressing that groups seeking to disrupt public order and threaten citizens' safety and well-being would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Regional cooperation, maritime rights

The council underscored the importance of advancing multidimensional cooperation with neighboring Syria and Iraq across all fields.

Türkiye would continue its efforts guided by the vision of “building a secure, stable, inclusive and prosperous future in our shared geography,” the statement said.

Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, the council reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to a constructive and solution-oriented approach based on dialogue and diplomacy.

It also emphasized that Türkiye would maintain its uncompromising stance on safeguarding its rights and interests arising from international law and treaties.

Having assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) from Azerbaijan, Türkiye will further advance efforts to strengthen solidarity and expand cooperation across the Turkic world, the council said.

The MGK also assessed efforts to preserve Libya's unity and integrity, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the peace and prosperity of the Libyan people.