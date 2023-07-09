A busy diplomatic schedule awaits President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this week on his first trip to Europe after his election victory on May 28. The Turkish leader, credited with raising the profile of his country in the international community as a diplomatic power, will hold a series of talks at a critical NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania. But all eyes are expected to be on his anticipated meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The meeting has yet to be confirmed except for a statement by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on a planned meeting. The two leaders’ schedules have been quite busy in recent months, though they held phone talks occasionally. Biden's last held a phone call with Erdoğan to congratulate him for his election victory after the May runoff.

The agenda of the meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues, from Türkiye’s purchase of F-16 jets to Sweden’s NATO membership, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the latest situation in war-torn Syria and expanding the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

F-16 issue

One outstanding issue between the NATO allies whose ties have had ups and downs during Biden’s tenure is the acquisition of F-16 aircraft. Türkiye sought to purchase 40 aircraft and 70 kits to modernize F-16 planes in the Turkish Air Forces Command in 2021. Washington has been warm to the request, but the purchase was repeatedly blocked by a group of U.S. senators critical of Ankara. Some senators called the Biden administration to approve the sale on the condition that Türkiye accepts Sweden’s NATO membership, something opposed by Ankara. For Türkiye, which modernized its fleet with locally-made warplanes, the approval of the purchase is a matter of principle, as Turkish officials lament that blocking the deal does not conform with the standing alliance between the two countries.

The sale of U.S. weapons to Türkiye became contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made S-400 defense missile systems. The deal triggered U.S. sanctions and Türkiye’s removal from the next-generation F-35 fighter jet program.

Fight against terrorism

Biden and Erdoğan will also likely discuss Sweden’s membership in NATO and the general expansion of the military alliance. Türkiye objects to Stockholm’s bid to join the bloc because it harbors supporters and members of terrorist groups, namely PKK, which has killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye since the 1980s. The Turkish side will likely air its concerns over stalling the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in Türkiye’s southeastern neighbor Syria, particularly U.S. support to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK.

The U.S. left its bases in the region after Türkiye launched its Peace Spring operation in October 2019 against the PKK/YPG, concentrating its military near oil fields. It, however, maintained its support to the terrorist group under the guise of a joint fight against Daesh, another terrorist group. U.S. forces are active in Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, in areas occupied by the terrorist group and continuously send supplies to those areas.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union. Washington’s support for the terrorist group in Syria has significantly strained bilateral relations with Ankara. The terrorist group has used bases across Türkiye’s border in northern Iraq and northern Syria to plot and carry out attacks on the country, working to create a terrorist corridor along the borderline, threatening both Syrian locals and nearby Turkish residents.

Since 2016, Ankara has been leading counteroffensives against the terrorist groups and striving to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile-deep) security line, for which Russia and the U.S. committed to providing support in October 2019. The same month, Türkiye launched its Operation Peace Spring against the PKK/YPG and Daesh in northern Syria, with Washington promising that the YPG would withdraw from the region. The U.S. military then evacuated all its bases in the area, prioritizing stationing near oil fields.

The continued U.S. support, namely military training and truckloads of equipment, for the terrorist group, has been under the pretext of fighting Daesh and has drawn the ire of its NATO ally Türkiye on numerous occasions. Thanks to U.S. help worth millions of dollars, the YPG has grown stronger in northeastern Syria, despite Washington’s promises to Türkiye that it would “consult and work closely” with Ankara against Daesh and the PKK.