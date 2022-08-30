Türkiye urged its citizens late Monday to postpone visits to the Iraqi capital Baghdad due to deadly clashes in the city, and are rapidly spreading across the country.

Issuing a travel alert for Iraq, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Considering that the security situation in Baghdad has started to deteriorate, our citizens are advised to avoid traveling to the aforementioned city except for compulsory situations."

"It would be beneficial for our citizens currently in Iraq to stay away from places where mass demonstrations are held in Baghdad, to follow additional warnings and announcements made by our ministry and embassy in Baghdad, and to be vigilant for their personal safety," it added.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry said Türkiye is "concerned" about the developments in "brotherly" Iraq.

The stability and security of friendly and brotherly Iraq are of vital importance for Türkiye, the ministry said.

"We hope that the current political conflicts will be resolved peacefully and through inclusive dialogue, and the peace and well-being of the Iraqi people will be ensured," it added.

At least 13 protesters were killed Monday after supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace, the seat of the Iraqi government in Baghdad, according to local media. More than 350 protesters were also injured in the unrest.

Authorities urged Iraqis to abide by a nationwide curfew and instructions from the security apparatus.

The situation deteriorated in Baghdad earlier Monday after al-Sadr said he was quitting politics for good.

The Republican Palace is in the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government agencies and several foreign diplomatic missions.

The U.S. administration, following the unrest, reiterated "that reports of our embassy in Baghdad being evacuated are false."

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the situation in Iraq.

"We're aware of the reports of increasing violence and potential casualties, and we condemn the use of violence above all. Now is the time for dialogue," he said.

Armed clashes erupted between al-Sadr loyalists and supporters of the rival Coordination Framework, an Iran-linked umbrella bloc of Iraqi Shia parties, according to eyewitnesses.

Iraq has been ravaged by decades of conflict and endemic corruption.

Oil-rich but blighted by ailing infrastructure, unemployment, power cuts and crumbling public services, Iraq now also faces water shortages as drought ravages swathes of the country.

As a result of past deals, the Sadrists have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by their opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces.

But supporters of al-Sadr view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight.

Iraqi authorities declared a nationwide curfew in an attempt to quell the unrest. Iraqi parties have been unable to form a new government since the last elections on Oct. 10, 2021.