Türkiye will not allow any sort of fait accompli that targets its national security and interests, a statement released after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting said Wednesday, as it criticized Greece for its policy of provocation and arming efforts, which heighten tensions in the region.

The statement also highlighted Türkiye’s support for NATO’s open door policy, but says countries aiming to join the bloc need to abide by the spirit and laws of the alliance: It is necessary for Finland and Sweden to take concrete steps in the anti-terror fight.