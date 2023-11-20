Türkiye continues to work for the evacuation of 983 citizens and their relatives from Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border gate, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Speaking at the parliamentary budget commission meeting of the ministry in the capital Ankara, Fidan reiterated that so far the evacuation of 170 citizens and their relatives has been ensured.

Fidan also mentioned that Türkiye sent 11 planes of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to Egypt as the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for more than a month.

Türkiye has sent a total of 666 tons of aid, including a ship last Saturday loaded with material for field hospitals, ambulances and generators to Egypt to treat civilians who have been able to flee Israel’s relentless attacks against the Hamas resistance group in the enclave.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, which killed an estimated 1,200 people and saw 240 hostages taken to Gaza.

Israel’s ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 13,000 people, including thousands of children, and internally displaced 1.6 million people – about two-thirds of Gaza’s population. It also targeted several hospitals, including the enclave’s only cancer treatment facility, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital. As a result, Türkiye decided to welcome cancer patients for treatment in the country.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca late Sunday announced on social media that 61 Palestinian patients and 49 carers were transferred from Gaza to Egypt.

The patients, who will spend the night in the hospital in El-Arish, will be brought to Ankara by plane.

“The treatment of every patient from Gaza is our duty toward our brothers and the wounded conscience of humanity,” the minister said.