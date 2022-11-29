Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz's efforts to normalize the bilateral relations were acknowledged by his counterpart Hulusi Akar

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Gantz called Akar to pay his respects just as his tenure as Israeli defense minister comes to an end.

According to a statement from the ministry, In the phone call, Akar emphasized the significance of building bilateral relations based on shared interests and sensibilities.

He also wished Gantz health, happiness and success in his new political career and praised him for his commitment to bilateral ties.

Following his victory in the Knesset earlier this month, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's next prime minister, is expected to create the country's next administration.

In October, Gantz traveled to Turkey for the first time in more than a decade as Israel's defense minister. For the previous two years, he put his efforts to mend their strained ties, both countries agreed in August to reestablish full diplomatic connections and designate ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year break.