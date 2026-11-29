Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler will hold his first one-on-one talks in Washington with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as he embarks on a four-day visit to Türkiye’s major NATO ally.

Bilateral military issues and regional and global developments will be on the agenda, according to the Defense Ministry, but a highlight will be the process of the acquisition of fighter jets, a critical issue for Ankara.

Türkiye has long sought to resolve the long-running F-35 dispute with Washington, and the Trump administration has also shown willingness to draw a line under the matter.

In 2019, the U.S. removed Türkiye from the F-35 program, in which Ankara was also a production partner, following its purchase of the S-400 systems from Russia. It later also imposed sanctions on its NATO ally.

Washington claimed the system would endanger the jets and is incompatible with NATO systems, while Ankara has repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and has proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension broke the rules.

At the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, Trump said he would lift U.S. sanctions and signaled a willingness to sell F-35 jets to Türkiye.

"We're ​going to be taking the sanctions off," Trump said. "It's time. We don't want to sanction friends."

Güler’s visit comes ahead of major changes in the U.S. Congress following recent midterm elections in the country that handed Democrats significant clout. Democrats have been hostile to the jet move. Türkiye needs delivery of six F-35 fighter jets for a full return to the program.

Güler and Hegseth are expected to discuss Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions that have been a major hurdle in defense cooperation, the fate of S-400 systems, and the modernization and procurement package for F-16 fighter jets. All these matters are linked to each other, and their resolution will test the endurance of longstanding U.S.-Türkiye relations that weathered significant challenges in the first Trump era and during the administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Removal of sanctions is critical for Türkiye’s full return to the F-35 program and better access for Türkiye to U.S. defense tech exports. It will certainly accelerate Türkiye’s locally made defense projects, particularly the fifth-generation Kaan fighter jet Türkiye succeeded in developing to cut off dependence on other countries to expand its fleet. Delivery of six F-35 fighter jets, which were purchased before Washington slapped sanctions on Türkiye, was stalled after Türkiye acquired S-400 systems from Russia; thus, Ankara argues that the delivery should not be delayed any longer as it was not covered by sanctions.

In the meantime, Türkiye turned to the United Kingdom for acquiring Eurofighter jets, whose delivery is expected to be completed within a few years, while Turkish fighter jet pilots are already undergoing training for jets.

Türkiye is awaiting approval from the U.S. for the procurement of F110 engines worth $700 million for Kaan. Evaluating the process in relation to CAATSA sanctions and the F-35 issue, Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Fuat Oktay stated that the Kaan engines are not subject to restrictions under either CAATSA sanctions or provisions of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Oktay recently told broadcaster Kanal 7 that the engine procurement had received congressional approval, that discussions between the relevant ministries had taken place, and that the process was ongoing.

Asked whether the new Congress might introduce obstacles to additional engine requests in the future through mechanisms such as reporting requirements, he responded: "Could they throw a spanner in the works? That is always possible. However, at present, there appears to be no risk concerning the Kaan engines, and we hope that remains the case. Such obstacles actually encourage Türkiye. They would push us to bring forward the introduction of our indigenous engine, which we currently plan to put into service in 2029 or 2030. The United States understands this as well. Trump understands it very clearly, but he is having difficulty explaining it to Congress."

Oktay stated that Türkiye's efforts to rejoin the F-35 program or procure the aircraft could prove more challenging than the Kaan engine procurement process.

He recalled that the NDAA includes a condition stipulating that the S-400 systems must not be present on Turkish territory, and that the matter would require notification to Congress followed by a new vote. Noting that this process could become more difficult under the new Congress, in which Democrats hold a majority, Oktay drew attention to the approximately six-week period remaining until Jan. 3.

Stating that transferring the S-400 systems to another country was not an option, Oktay said that significant progress had been made in the negotiations involving Türkiye, the U.S. and Russia.

Commenting on whether a solution could be reached by Jan. 3, Oktay said: "If Trump's and his administration's position is genuinely clear, a very different solution could emerge quickly by Jan. 3. This is technically possible. However, considering how occupied Trump is at the moment, there may be some question marks over whether this issue can become one of his top priorities."

Oktay stated that there would be no problems in relations between Ankara and Washington at the presidential and governmental levels, and that contacts between the two countries are expected to continue more rapidly.

However, he noted that the Turkish Parliament had a greater responsibility to fulfil at the congressional level. Oktay said they were already in contact with both the current and incoming chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees and that they intended to take these discussions to a more advanced level.