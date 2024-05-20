Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday extended condolences to Iran over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"Unfortunately, the news of the esteemed president and foreign minister's passing away has saddened us deeply. We do share the deep pain of friendly and brotherly people of Iran," Fidan said.

Fidan, who is in Islamabad on a two-day visit, was speaking at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan has declared a day of mourning on Monday after the helicopter crash in neighboring Iran.

Soon after the crash in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon, Türkiye had mobilized all the possible equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, he added.

Fidan added Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," and extended condolences to the Iranian people.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions were declared dead earlier in the day.