Türkiye's top diplomat is set to depart for Egypt on Friday for a two-day visit, a statement said Thursday, in a trip that comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will discuss regional and bilateral issues with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the ministry said.

"During the meetings, it is envisaged to discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as to exchange views on current regional developments and international issues," the statement read.

The visit comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi earlier this week discussed possible steps to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The two leaders called on the sides to immediately end violence and protect civilians.

Israeli forces have launched a siege of the Gaza Strip and have been bombing it for six days, targeting civilian homes as well as infrastructure.

The campaign came in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas against on Saturday.

Türkiye has called for restraint and expressed readiness to undertake any kind of mediator role, including prisoner exchanges.

Erdoğan said Türkiye does not find justified any action against civilians or any attack targeting civilian settlements.

More than 2,700 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict, including over 1,400 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis.

Egypt has moved to avert a mass exodus from the Gaza Strip into its Sinai Peninsula, as Israeli air strikes halted crossings at Rafah border, the main exit point from Gaza, where over 2 million civilians are currently being bombarded with nowhere to flee.

The rest of the densely populated strip is surrounded by the sea, and by Israel could launch a ground offensive.

Fidan's visit comes as Türkiye and Egypt have been expanding efforts to facilitate rapid restoration of normal diplomatic relations.

Normalization accelerated after el-Sissi and Erdoğan shook hands in Doha at the World Cup in 2022 and began to take off following the deadly February earthquakes in Türkiye and the Turkish president's reelection in May.

Diplomatic relations have been maintained at the level of charge d’affaires on both sides since Egypt’s 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late President Mohammed Morsi.

Cairo and Ankara have also been at odds over Libya, where they backed opposing factions in an unresolved conflict, and also over maritime borders in the gas-rich Eastern Mediterranean.

They upgraded their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors to each other's capitals in July.