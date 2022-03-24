The Ukraine war is a "war without victors," Turkey's envoy to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioğlu said Wednesday, calling for an immediate end to the fighting as Russia's war nears one month.

Speaking during a U.N. General Assembly special session on Ukraine, Sinirlioğlu said the war is the result of the "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law by Russia, which he called "unacceptable."

"It is a war without victors.​ A war that should have never started.​ A war which should cease immediately," said the Turkish envoy.

Describing the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol as "heartbreaking," the envoy said, "the victims of this violence are innocent people, first and foremost women and children."

He said 40 million Ukrainians are suffering inside their country and "they need our help," adding that 10 million others have already been displaced.​

"For our part, we will not give up on our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," he said. "As the host country to the largest refugee population in the world, we know what it means to flee the horrors of war."

Sinirlioğlu also asked for support for a draft resolution, "Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine," in the "spirit of the founders of the United Nations, in our common quest for peace and respect for human rights, and, in our shared duty to humanity."

"We must act now, for this is, in the truest sense of the word, a matter of life and death," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, implementing stifling financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to U.N. estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

More than 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Turkey will continue to work for peace and stability in the Black Sea, the National Security Council (MGK) also said on Wednesday.

"Turkey will continue its mediation and facilitation efforts besides implementing the Montreux Convention to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea," said a statement after the meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

It further said that the latest developments in the Black Sea proved that Turkey was right in its balanced position and efforts for global and regional peace.

The statement also underlined the need to increase efforts for a permanent solution to the issues between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity respected.

After a nearly four-hour meeting in Ankara, the MGK said Turkey would continue to fulfill its responsibilities for regional peace.

"It was noted that the efforts to halt attacks and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and to solve problems between the two countries by taking into consideration Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a lasting manner need to be ramped up," the MGK said in a statement.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Ankara hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya earlier this month. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met for talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya, which Çavuşoğlu also attended. The talks were largely inconclusive, but Ankara considers the fact that they took place at all a success.

Recently, Ukraine said it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia. Lavrov also said that Moscow views mediation offers from Turkey and Israel to resolve the crisis in Ukraine positively.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.