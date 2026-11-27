The Mediterranean risks becoming a new theater in the Russia-Ukraine war after Kyiv struck Russian vessels off Libya, raising questions over foreign involvement and prompting Türkiye to reaffirm its commitment to protecting regional maritime security.

The attacks off the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi have heightened concerns that a conflict largely confined to Eastern Europe and the Black Sea could increasingly threaten international shipping routes and critical infrastructure across the Mediterranean.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv was behind the attacks on two Russian vessels involving unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

Libya referred the matter to the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council, citing international law prohibiting hostile activities by warring parties in the territorial waters of neutral countries.

For Türkiye, which has maintained diplomatic channels with both Moscow and Kyiv, the expansion of hostilities represents a growing challenge to regional stability and efforts to secure lasting peace.

The issue featured prominently at Thursday’s National Security Council (MGK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Questions over foreign involvement

The attacks have brought renewed attention to the intelligence and logistical capabilities behind Ukraine’s expanding maritime operations.

With one of the targeted vessels identified as a civilian commercial ship, questions have emerged over whether Kyiv received intelligence from external actors operating in the Mediterranean.

Among the possibilities is the European Union’s Operation Irini, launched in March 2020 to enforce the U.N. arms embargo on Libya using naval, aerial and satellite assets.

Speculation that intelligence collected through the mission may have been shared with Kyiv has renewed scrutiny of the operation, which has previously faced criticism over its implementation.

No evidence directly linking the EU mission to the attacks has been made public.

Greece’s balancing act

Greece’s growing defense cooperation with Ukraine has also come under the spotlight.

Athens and Kyiv have reached an agreement on the joint production of unmanned surface vessels at Greek shipyards, while Greek shipowners have been among the major suppliers of tankers subsequently incorporated into Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

The latter has drawn criticism within the EU over concerns that such transactions have helped Moscow circumvent Western sanctions.

Against this backdrop, questions have emerged over whether Athens could be seeking to offset criticism of its previous commercial links with Russia through closer military cooperation with Ukraine, potentially at the expense of regional stability.

Concerns over Ukrainian maritime drone activity in Greek waters had already surfaced on May 7, when fishermen discovered an armed Ukrainian unmanned surface vessel in a coastal cave on the Ionian island of Lefkada.

The discovery prompted criticism in Greek media over security shortcomings and possible coordination failures between Athens and Kyiv.

British military presence draws attention

Britain’s military footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean has also figured in discussions surrounding the attacks.

One of Ukraine’s strongest military backers, Britain maintains two strategically located sovereign military bases in Cyprus, Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

The possibility that these facilities provided support for Ukrainian maritime operations has been raised, although British involvement remains unsubstantiated.

Questions also remain over how the Ukrainian maritime drones reached the region, with the possible involvement of a commercial vessel among the scenarios being considered.

Ankara prioritizes regional stability

Türkiye has warned against allowing the conflict to spread beyond its existing geographical boundaries, emphasizing the need to protect civilian shipping and uphold international law.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces would continue taking necessary measures to safeguard maritime security, navigational safety, Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas and critical infrastructure in the Mediterranean.

Ankara reiterated its commitment to preventing further escalation and securing lasting peace.

The MGK also expressed concern over the war spreading from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, stressing that Türkiye would maintain contacts with all relevant parties to restore peace and safeguard global security and stability.

Unlike countries that have largely aligned themselves with one side of the conflict, Türkiye continues to pursue diplomatic engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv, seeking to prevent further regional destabilization.