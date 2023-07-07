The U.N. aid chief praised Türkiye's active role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as the deadline for its extension looms.

"We speak two or three times a week with Ankara about it," Martin Griffiths told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York. "Turkey is a big, impressive advocate and a diplomatic actor in this."

His remarks came amid concerns that Russia will not agree to extend the grain deal.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, ensured the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports. These exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement.

Russia is seeking the removal of obstacles to its fertilizer exports in order to agree to another extension of the grain deal including the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.

Moscow also demands the resumption of its ammonia exports via Ukraine.

There are no Western sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizer but Russia says banking restrictions and payments impact its exports.

Terrible consequences

Griffiths warned of terrible consequences unless the grain deal is extended.

"We don't want to go through this every three months, It's hugely damaging to commercial confidence. It's damaging to the impact on food prices. And it's damaging to the people in the global south we deal with who depend on a certain amount of reliability of supply," he said.

"We are now going through the great harvesting season ... when the harvest comes into the silos ... and if it doesn't start moving around the world, the (food) prices ... will spike again."

In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also recalled the indispensable role food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine continue to play in support of global food security.

He called for the full and continued implementation of the agreements signed in Istanbul last year.

"The agreements are contributing to sustained reductions in global food prices, which are now more than 23% below the record highs reached in March last year,'' said the statement.

He urged all concerned parties to prioritize global food security.