The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the beheadings of two girls, aged 11 and 13, at the al-Hol refugee camp in eastern Syria, home to families of suspected Daesh terrorist group members.

''We've been drawing attention to the poor conditions at the al‑Hol camp for some time now, and this is another extremely sad reminder of how bad the conditions are,'' said U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

''We continue with our pleas for all parties to do what they can to improve the situation there. And of course, this needs to be thoroughly condemned and thoroughly investigated.''

The bodies of the Egyptian girls were found near the sewage system of the camp, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitoring group said the bodies of the two girls, who had gone missing in the past few days, had stab wounds.

The al-Hol camp is run by the PKK terror group's Syrian wing YPG and houses 55,000 suspected Daesh members and their families from Syria, Iraq and 60 other countries, with more than half of the residents being children.

However, it also houses many families who simply fled the Daesh occupation of their homes in Iraq and Syria. Some have been there for more than four years.

The U.N. has deplored the inhumane and degrading conditions at the camp with human rights experts urging states to repatriate their citizens that are held at that location.

The PKK/YPG terrorist group seized much of northern and eastern Syria from the Daesh terrorist group with United States backing. They have since held thousands of Daesh terrorists in prisons, while their wives and children – numbering in the tens of thousands, many of them foreigners – are living in camps.

Al-Hol camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates. Most of the civilians were forcefully brought to the camp by YPG terrorists in April 2017.

Several human rights organizations, along with the U.N., have repeatedly warned that conditions in the al-Hol camp are worsening each day and have demanded access to the centers where the families of former Daesh members are being held.

Daesh, which once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, lost its last sliver of territory, in eastern Syria in March 2019.