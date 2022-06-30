The 246th Independence Day of the United States was celebrated in Ankara in a reception at the ambassador’s residence with high-level participation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı attended the reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and also gave a speech. Reminding that just after 20 years following the U.S.’ independence, the Ottomans and Washington made cooperation and a trade agreement, Kaymakcı said that similarly today these ties are continuing as the two countries are strong NATO allies shaping transatlantic security.

Kaymakcı touched upon the economic relations of the two countries, saying that the goal of $100 billion (TL 1.6 trillion) in trade volume is yet to be achieved.

“I believe that Turkey and the U.S. can succeed in this. Around 2,000 U.S. companies trust us and invest. The magnitude of their investment is about $15 billion. Similarly, Turkish companies are investing in the U.S.”

“We have overlapping policies with the U.S. from Afghanistan to Kosovo, from the Balkans to Africa,” Kaymakcı continued, indicating that although disagreements may take place, the two countries are allies.

Flake, for his part, said: “It’s my absolute honor to represent my country in such a consequential post as Turkey, a country that always finds itself in the center of things, both politically and geographically.”

“Since our G.I.s and your Mehmetçiks fought shoulder to shoulder to repel a war of aggression in Korea, America and Türkiye have worked together to defend the independence and freedom of other nations from Korea to Kuwait to Kosovo.”

The envoy underlined that independence has been a vital concept in the history of both countries and said: “We are here today to celebrate independence. Just how important is it to be independent? The great founding father of this nation, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, said “it would be better for (the Turkish) nation to perish than to live in captivity. Independence or death!” The same animating principle guided our founding fathers in their quest for independence.”

“Of course, with $28 billion in trade last year between the U.S. and Turkey – a more than 30% increase over the prior year – it’s not just security ties that bind our two countries,” he continued, adding that significant collaboration also exists in the cultural and educational sectors.