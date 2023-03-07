U.S. officials on Tuesday handed over to Türkiye’s Health Ministry a field hospital described as “a symbol of friendship” between the two countries, which was set up in the southeastern Hatay province following the deadly earthquakes.

Before the hospital was transferred to Turkish authorities, U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake and Health Ministry’s Assistant Director of European Union and Foreign Affairs Arif Çetin toured the facility, which hosts 75 regular and 25 intensive care beds.

“When my wife and I visited Hatay last December, we had the opportunity to see wonderful people,” Flake told reporters as he walked around the field hospital. “Now, we’re both deeply saddened to see the destruction left by the earthquakes,” he said.

Following the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors that struck 11 provinces across Türkiye’s southeast, U.S. President Joe Biden called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to convey his condolences personally, assuring the U.S. government had instructed all relevant institutions to do whatever was necessary to help, Flake recalled.

“I had the chance to speak with my friends with whom I served together at Congress and expressed to them very clearly how Türkiye has helped respond to and combat disasters in other countries so far,” Flake explained.

“I told them especially what Türkiye has done to provide every kind of help in over 50 countries on five continents in the past seven years and underlined that it was now time for the world to help Türkiye,” he said.

“We can clearly see the response to Türkiye’s help to many countries around the world in more than 100 countries standing by Türkiye and providing help in the wake of the earthquakes,” Flake added.

Referring to the $185 million of aid Washington has so far sent for the disaster victims, the U.S. envoy said his country has demonstrated its willingness to continue supplying assistance.

“The American government is doing all of this in line with all search and rescue efforts, as well. The donations announced by the private sector in America too have reached $100 million so far,” he noted.

Flake hailed the exchange of information between the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the U.S. Embassy in Ankara in the aftermath of the disaster.

In the Adıyaman province, the United States deployed a search and rescue team and now looks to set up a field hospital similar to the one in Hatay, according to Flake.

“My special thanks to the (Turkish) Foreign Ministry for their cooperation and working closely with us in this period,” Flake noted. “I would like to thank the Turkish military for their partnership with us, as well.”

The U.S. secretary of state also made the trip to Ankara and earthquake-hit areas some two weeks after the disaster.

“Turkish people are our friends. Friendships and camaraderie are for this,” Blinken said after he brought an additional aid package worth $100 million (TL 1.89 billion).

Flake too emphasized the friendship between the American and Turkish peoples.

“The field hospital, which cost nearly $16 million, was set up by the American Army in only five days,” he said. “Only a day before the handover, 300 patients were treated here.

“After the earthquakes, be it President Biden, be it Secretary Blinken, said ‘the American government will continue standing by our Turkish friends as long as they need.’ This field hospital is the symbol of this friendship and closeness.”

For his part, Assistant Director Çetin expressed that natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and pandemics reiterate the importance of global solidarity.

Recalling the support Türkiye provided to more than 160 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Çetin noted that Türkiye was now hosting guests from these countries, working to help the region recover.

“I hope this field hospital will help quickly heal wounds and make positive contributions for our citizens here,” he concluded.

The field hospital, now operated by Turkish officials, consists of nearly 20 tents and an operating room that allows two surgeries to be conducted simultaneously.