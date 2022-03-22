The Netherlands is pleased that Turkey has undertaken a leading role in efforts to solve tensions in Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Rutte said, "Turkey, which is one of few countries that have good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, is doing everything it can to bring about a solution."

Rutte underlined Turkey has great political and military importance for the NATO alliance and they look forward to the extraordinary NATO Summit that will be held on Thursday.

"Turkey is also an important partner for the European Union," he added.

Stating that the Netherlands and Turkey have more than 400 years of bilateral relations, Rutte said, "We are key economic partners. The Netherlands is the largest foreign direct investor in Turkey, so there is a lot of room to work. There are currently 3,000 Dutch companies active."

For his part, Erdoğan said, "We are expecting EU to open new chapters for our accession and begin negotiations on Customs Union as soon as possible."

"NATO allies need to show solidarity, be together when it comes to defense industry," said Erdoğan, voicing hope that NATO will play a key role in a world dominated by peace.

Emphasizing that Turkey has taken a clear stance on the Ukraine crisis since the beginning, Erdoğan said, "Unfortunately, the humanitarian tragedy there continues to increase."

Hoping for common sense to prevail, Erdoğan underlined the intense diplomacy he maintains to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Also touching upon the mines that are now floating from Kyiv's Odessa, Erdoğan said, "The National Defense Ministry is taking every precaution and whatever is necessary will be done. Have no worries."

"We set the target of $15 billion (TL 222 billion) in trade volume with the Netherlands in the first place and then $20 billion together," he added.

President Erdoğan had received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte early Tuesday in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, particularly the war in Ukraine. Rutte was welcomed with an official ceremony followed by face-to-face talks with Erdoğan.

"During the meetings to be held within the scope of the visit, the relations between Turkey and the Netherlands will be reviewed in all its dimensions. The steps that can be taken to further the cooperation will be evaluated. In addition to bilateral relations, an exchange of views on current regional and international issues, especially Ukraine, is planned," a statement from Ankara said ahead of the visit.

Rutte spoke after a Cabinet meeting on Friday and said Turkey is very important for the defense of NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

In his speech, Rutte underlined the importance of NATO member countries continuing to have intense discussions with each other and said, "Turkey is very important for the defense of its eastern flank."

Stating that Germany is one of the few European countries that have close contact with Turkey, Rutte noted that more countries should adopt this approach. He emphasized that Turkey is one of the few countries in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv in the Russia-Ukraine war and therefore, he spoke with Erdoğan about visiting Ankara in a recent telephone call.

Also pointing to the tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands in recent years, he said, "Personal relations have always remained good."

In 2018, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said it had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Turkey, who has been physically barred from the country for almost a year, over a dispute that began in March 2017.

The relations between Turkey and the Netherlands hit a new low after Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was barred from entering the country, and former Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was barred from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam after arriving from Germany and deported after a confrontation with the Dutch police.

The incident occurred shortly before the Dutch general elections on March 15, 2017, and the Turkish constitutional reform and presidential system referendum on April 16 the same year.

Turkey withdrew its ambassador to The Hague after the incident, while Dutch Ambassador Cornelis Van Rij, who was called back to the Netherlands for consultations after Ankara asked him not to return for a while and later was not allowed back into Turkey. The Dutch Foreign Ministry finally withdrew the envoy in February.

On July 20, 2018, Turkey and the Netherlands decided to normalize bilateral relations and have restored full formal diplomatic ties.