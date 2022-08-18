Türkiye's Foreign Ministry published a message of condolence on its website on Wednesday for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

The ministry stated with great sadness that it learned many people had lost their lives and been injured in the attack on the mosque in Kabul on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attack targeting a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

The ministry went on to condemn what it called a "heinous terrorist act" in the strongest possible terms.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives; extend our condolences to their relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said the statement.

It was reported that an explosion occurred during evening prayers in a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday, with many people said to be killed and injured. According to sources, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded. Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many.

Despite the Taliban's assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by Daesh terrorists.

The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the United States-led NATO forces and reimposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners' de facto government.