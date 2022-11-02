Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his active participation in preserving the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call on Wednesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying Ankara's support was important. Türkiye has been involved in at least one high-profile swap of captives between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan told Zelenskyy that the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Turkish president for "steadfast support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" as the two leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan stressed the importance of implementing the Black Sea grain deal and stressed that the export of both Ukrainian and Russian grain is crucial for the world.

There is a need to boost diplomatic efforts to end the war on the basis of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he told Zelenskyy.

Erdoğan also expressed his pleasure that the grain export issue is resolved through cooperation.

Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, Erdoğan said diplomatic efforts should be increased to end the war with a just solution.