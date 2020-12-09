Three political parties in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) signed a protocol Tuesday after reaching an agreement to form a coalition government.

The protocol was signed by the National Unity Party (UBP), Democratic Party (DP) and Rebirth Party (YDP) at the TRNC's Assembly of the Republic by UBP Vice Chairperson Ersan Saner, DP Chairperson Fikri Ataoğlu and YDP Chairperson Erhan Arıklı in the presence of the representatives of all three parties.

Saner said in a statement that they reached an agreement with the DP and YDP after he was assigned by President Ersin Tatar on Monday to form the government.

"Although our country is in very good condition compared to other countries in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a fact that we have financial problems. It is also a reality that there is a governmental vacuum," Saner said. "Our only aim here is to serve the public of the TRNC in the best way."

"We have always said that we were ready to shoulder responsibility," said Ataoğlu, while noting the importance of contributions by other parties.

"We call on the opposition to save the country from the current bottleneck through cooperation by reaching a mutual understanding and ensuring a national consensus at the assembly," said Arıklı.

The new Cabinet list is expected to be presented to the president soon.

Tatar had asked Saner to form a government once before on Nov. 7 following the presidential elections, but talks fell through and the UBP chief returned the reins of government two weeks later.

Tufan Erhürman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), was the next to attempt to form a government but rescinded the task by Dec. 3.

The UBP currently holds 20 seats in parliament, while the CTP has 12, the People's Party (HP) six, the DP three, the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) three and the YDP two. Three seats are held by independents after they recently resigned from the HP.

Forming a government in the TRNC's 50-seat parliament requires the support of at least 26 lawmakers.

Ersin Tatar, who ran as the National Unity Party's (UBP) candidate and was the former prime minister, became president after winning the second round of presidential elections in October with 51.74% of the votes against rival Mustafa Akıncı, who obtained 48.26%.