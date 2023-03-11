The Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced Saturday that 36 political parties could run in May in Türkiye’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The head of YSK, Ahmet Yener, announced in a news conference following a meeting details regarding the elections, including poll hours, how many people will be casting votes on a single poll and more.

Voting for eligible citizens will start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. local time on May 14.

The pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is also among the 36 parties eligible to run.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of Türkiye (AYM) removed the temporary suspension of state funding for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a party Ankara says has links to the PKK terrorist group, as part of the ongoing lawsuit for the closure of the party.

The court voted by a majority to reinstate government funds for the party, with a little over two months until Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections, after blocking all monetary help early in January upon Bekir Şahin’s, the prosecutor of the closure case, urgent demand to stop the party’s accounts.

The HDP has been facing a shutdown of its activities since 2021 when Şahin, also the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court, launched a lawsuit accusing party leaders and members of acting in a way that defies the democratic and universal rules of law, conspiring with the PKK and affiliated groups, and aiming to destroy and eliminate the indivisible integrity of the state with its country and nation.

Şahin has consistently called for the party to be banned from all state financial support and a political ban on its members, including former leaders, arguing that “the entire nation” was aware of the HDP’s link to the PKK and that the HDP “cannot be considered a separate entity from the PKK.”

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization in Türkiye, along with the United States and the European Union.

The HDP is generally blamed for becoming the focal point of actions violating the Turkish state’s “unbreakable unity” and having an “active role in providing personnel to the PKK.”

It has also drawn ire many times for transferring taxpayer money to the PKK, with HDP mayors and local officials guilty of misusing funds to support the group and providing jobs to the terrorist sympathizers.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced May 14 as the election day.

According to the opposition’s Nation Alliance, the elections are expected to be tight, while some polls show Erdoğan’s clear lead against the six parties. Indeed, the latest surveys showed a three-point increase exceeding 41% in the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) votes.