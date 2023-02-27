Mustafa Elitaş, group deputy chairperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said on Monday that postponing the current date for the elections was “out of question.”

Elitaş was speaking ahead of Tuesday's reopening of Parliament, which went into a hiatus amid the Feb. 6 earthquakes. The catastrophe, dubbed the “disaster of the century,” led to the cancellation of a string of events and stirred up a debate on the possible postponement of the elections set for May 14. The government has been quiet on a possible postponement while some opposition officials voiced support for holding elections on the prescheduled date.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly opposes the idea of postponing the election date, to June specifically. Before Erdoğan announced May 14 as the election date, the government was considering a change to the June date, due to a number of factors that may lower the turnout, namely a summer recess for students and critical exams falling onto the same planned date.