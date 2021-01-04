The center-right Democrat Party (DP) has decided to run for the 2023 elections by itself rather than with the Nation Alliance over its disapproval of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) relations with a pro-PKK party, a report said.

According to the Cumhuriyet daily, the DP has expressed disapproval of CHP’s cooperation with the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), whose lawmakers and co-chairs face terror probes over their controversial relations with the PKK terrorist group.

The party is planning to establish its own lists and come up with a presidential candidate, the report said.

Party executives are also planning to visit the group of parents protesting their children’s recruitment by the PKK terrorist group in front of the HDP headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The Nation Alliance consists of the CHP, the Good Party (IP) and the HDP, while the People’s Alliance consists of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).