President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the opposition parties for claiming they are leading in the presidential and parliamentary elections while the vote count is still underway. Erdoğan slammed what he called a "robbery of political will" by the opposition in a tweet late Sunday.

His statements came amid allegations of the opposition that the vote results were manipulated or delayed and amid pro-opposition media outlets publishing their own results.

"The May 14 elections were held in peace and have been a festival of democracy. It is a reflection of Türkiye's democratic maturity. As we carried out the elections in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and as the votes are still being counted, rushing the declaration of the results means robbery of political will," he said.

Erdoğan said he was pleased with the reflection of the nation's will in the ballots and urged his supporters to stay at the venues where ballots are being counted.