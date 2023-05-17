Türkiye will overcome all problems and see even better days together, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday in a tweet addressing the youth in the wake of May 14’s critical presidential and parliamentary elections.

Thanking all citizens who went to polls last Sunday, Erdoğan praised the Turkish youth for “standing up for your willpower, freely reflecting your choice in the ballot box and shouldering our democracy.”

Erdoğan won 49.5% in Sunday’s race and fell just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff in a vote. His main challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, received 45%. A second round is officially confirmed for May 28.

Erdoğan’s People’s Alliance comprised of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its nationalist partners, won 322 of 600 seats in the new legislature, achieving a majority that enabled him to argue that voting for him would ensure stability.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye needs harmony between Parliament and the presidency for functional governance.

He hailed the high voter turnout, some 88% countrywide and nearly 53% overseas, and said he expects the same for the runoff.

Parties this year made significant dedications to some 5 million first-time voters, too, with Erdoğan promising tax-free smartphones and laptops, interest-free marriage loans, family funds, jobs and much more.

Unofficial results showed him polling considerably high among young voters.

“The entire world has seen how right our nation has been in trusting you thanks to your exemplary behavior,” Erdoğan wrote on Twitter. “You are our hope, the assurance of our bright tomorrows. It will be you who will carry our nation beyond contemporary civilization.”

Taking a jab at his opposition Kılıçdaroğlu and his Republican People’s Party (CHP), both of who never won against him in the past two decades, Erdoğan said: “Don’t let anyone come between you and your dreams, to wear you down, scare you off and inject you with their poison.

“Don’t let those with large egos, whose pasts are rife with failures and electoral defeats, drag down to the depths of their bottomless darkness.”

He stressed that Türkiye would “share its sorrows and joys, resolve its problems and overcome troubles together.”

“We will see much better days together,” Erdoğan said and concluded: “I count on your strong support on May 28.”

His rival Kılıçdaroğlu, too, made a similar call to Turkish youths, giving out assurances that he would “ease their concerns” in a series of tweets earlier on Monday.

“While we argue, they’re already united against you. Now, let’s see what we have in our hands at the end of the day. A bottomless darkness... We have 12 days to get out of this tunnel,” he said.