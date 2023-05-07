President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is holding his campaign’s largest rally so far in Istanbul on Sunday, ahead of the May 14 polls, during which the future goals and the past gains of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will be underlined.

The rally is held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, now partly a public recreation area, a week before critical presidential and parliamentary elections under the motto “Türkiye is entrusted unto you.”

The rally, expected to be the biggest witnessed either in Türkiye or Europe, is being held at the Atatürk Airport due to its symbolism as the point of struggle for democracy during the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

Erdoğan, recently forced to take a break from a demanding campaigning schedule due to illness, has been back on the stage since last week.

The elections will be a “historical turning point” for Turkish democracy, said AK Party Deputy Chairperson Numan Kurtulmuş on Saturday.

“It will be a meeting where we will proudly announce Türkiye’s past achievements and review Türkiye’s future goals together, and will be the starting point of walking decisively towards this goal,” he said.

Istanbul is important to Erdoğan, as he began his political career in the city, starting as mayor in the early 1990s before becoming prime minister and president.

In 2019, however, his party lost to the opposition in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, ending the 25-year rule of Erdoğan and his predecessors in the two major cities.

The opposition’s Nation Alliance similarly held an Istanbul rally just a day before Erdoğan.

For the May vote, opposition parties have now banded together in a six-party alliance led by joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Campaigning has been increasingly intense ahead of the May 14 polls, with Erdoğan accusing opposition lawmakers of treason and backing terror.

On Saturday, Erdoğan was in the southern city of Mersin, where he described the vote as an “election of survival” against terrorists, referring to the links between Kılıçdaroğlu and the PKK.

The opposition denies the accusations.

“After taking the wind out of the sails of the coalition table, which is the last hindrance before our dream of a Century of Türkiye, we will look at the future of our country with more trust,” Erdoğan said.

“This society will not forget those favoring the insidious aims of imperialists and trading the country’s future for a vice presidency, a few ministries and lawmaker positions,” the president added.

The six-party opposition coalition had previously stated that each leader would receive a vice presidency and at least one ministry.