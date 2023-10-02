The Libyan parliament ratified election legislation prepared by the 6+6 Joint Committee on Monday.

The move came during a session held by the assembly in the eastern city of Benghazi, parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Belhaq said in a statement.

"The House of Representatives unanimously agreed to issue the law to elect the head of state and the law to elect the National Assembly, which was drawn up by the 6+6 committee," Belhaq said.

The 6+6 Joint Committee is formed jointly by the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate, for the purpose of preparing the electoral laws.

In June, the 6+6 committee issued laws to regulate Libya's upcoming presidential and legislative elections, but faced some objections.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The situation has worsened since last March when the East Libya-based parliament appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

But Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, one of the two figures claiming power and authority in Libya, insists he will cede authority only to a government that comes through an "elected parliament," raising fears that Libya could slip back into a civil war.