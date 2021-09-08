A majority of Turkish people are not in favor of holding snap elections, according to a recently conducted survey.

Some 57.4% of individuals surveyed by Konsensüs research firm said they want the elections to be held on the scheduled time in 2023, 42.6% said snap polls should be held, while 69.8% said they do not think early elections are on the horizon.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 people via telephone on Aug. 22-30.

The opposition parties have called on the government to hold early elections, but the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have dismissed the calls, saying that the elections will be held in 2023.

Meanwhile, 53.6% said they would like the election threshold to be lowered in the presidential elections.

It has been more than four years since Turkey switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the majority of Turkish voters opted to create the new system.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017 referendum with 51.4% of the votes in favor. The official transition to the new system took place when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the presidential oath of office in Parliament after the June 24, 2018, general elections, during which he won 52.6% of the votes.