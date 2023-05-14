No issues or disruptions have occurred regarding the entry of election data for Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections, the head of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said Sunday.

Yener's brief statement came after the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) claimed there were disruptions and delays during the vote after tens of millions of people flocked to the ballot boxes to cast their ballots in the key elections.

"While the election was held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and the vote counting is still going on, trying to announce results hastily means robbery of the national will," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on Twitter in his first message since voting ended.

CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu warned that all ballots should be included in the count.