A controversy has erupted between the opposition alliance's two main political parties over the possibility of giving a ministry to the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

Main opposition Republican People's Party’s (CHP) Istanbul deputy Gürsel Tekin made a statement on Sunday during a live broadcast that the HDP could be given a ministry if the opposition alliance wins the elections next year. The comment quickly led to a crisis within the opposition's alliance. The CHP's election alliance partner Good Party (IP) responded that it did not agree with the statement, with IP Deputy Chair Yavuz Ağıralioğlu asking the CHP: "Who did you ask, and to whom do you give what?"

Tekin's controversial statements regarding the HDP, a party Ankara says has links to the PKK terrorist group, were made during a live broadcast where he was a guest. Stating that HDP could be given a ministry, Tekin said: "It can be given to any party. It is also a party that has a right to be elected according to the Constitution."

When asked, "Could the HDP be given a ministry?", Tekin said: "I will not backtrack. I know what I said. History will prove me right. The HDP issue was asked to (CHP deputy) Dursun Çiçek in another TV interview. He said, 'Of course, why not.' Now he has forgotten what he said. We call it democracy... We call it the will of the nation... We will go to the elections as political parties and our nation will vote. The political party that the nation votes for will be elected."

Reaction from Good Party

On the other hand, Ağıralioğlu from the IP reacted to CHP's Tekin by making a statement on his social media account.

"Despite our leader Meral Akşener's statement, 'We can never be in the shadow of a terrorist organization,' and the law of alliance, who did you ask and what do you give to whom? Explanations like these are not true and we would never consent to such a thing,” Ağıralioğlu said.

“Because of such unfortunate statements, let us make it clear once again: We will never cooperate with the HDP, which refuses to call the PKK a terrorist organization and cannot break its ties with terrorism. Our principles and red lines must be clearly understood for mutual respect for the law of alliance," he added.

In addition, IP Izmir deputy Musavat Dervişoğlu quoted Ağıralioğlu's post and said, "If we need to give a lesson to those who do not understand the Good Party and its principles, it should not be forgotten that we will not hold back. Everyone should know their limits.”

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye are expected to be held in June 2023. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is the alliance partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) under the People's Alliance. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the candidate of the alliance for the upcoming presidential elections. The Nation Alliance, mainly formed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party, seems to be the biggest rival in the polls but has yet to decide on a formal presidential candidate.