Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, who is the candidate of the National Unity Party (UBP) is leading the presidential race in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, according to initial results.
Data shared by the Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, the official broadcasting corporation in the TRNC noted that 12.7% of the ballots have been opened after voting ended at 6 p.m. local time.
Tatar has been leading the elections with 33.75%, while incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı gained 27.82%, followed by Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhürman with 21.75% and independent candidate Kudret Özersay, the country’s current Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister with 5.65%.
Eleven candidates, including seven independents, are running in the TRNC presidential elections that were delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkish Cypriots went to the ballot for the 10th time since the TRNC was formed in 1974.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.