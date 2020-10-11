Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, who is the candidate of the National Unity Party (UBP) is leading the presidential race in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, according to initial results.

Data shared by the Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, the official broadcasting corporation in the TRNC noted that 12.7% of the ballots have been opened after voting ended at 6 p.m. local time.

Tatar has been leading the elections with 33.75%, while incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı gained 27.82%, followed by Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhürman with 21.75% and independent candidate Kudret Özersay, the country’s current Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister with 5.65%.

Eleven candidates, including seven independents, are running in the TRNC presidential elections that were delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkish Cypriots went to the ballot for the 10th time since the TRNC was formed in 1974.