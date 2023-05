President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leads in his native Rize province in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The president won 75.86% of the votes with 41% of the ballot boxes opened.

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters across the country.