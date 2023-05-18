The political landscape in Türkiye is undergoing a substantial transformation following Sunday’s general election, as a majority of the Turkish Parliament will embark on its inaugural legislative journey.

More than half of the Parliament members, namely 335 out of total 600 lawmakers, are newcomers who will make their debuts in the 28th term, as per unofficial results.

Alongside them, 46 lawmakers who served before the 27th legislative term have been reelected, while 219 lawmakers from the said term managed to secure their seats again.

Among 335 lawmakers, 148 are members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), 90 are members of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), 47 are from the Green Left Party (YSP), 27 are from the Good Party (IP), 18 are members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), four are from the New Welfare Party (YRP), and one is a member of the Worker Party (TIP).

Millions of voters turned out on Sunday to cast their ballots to elect the country's president as well as the members of the 600-seat Parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s People’s Alliance secured a majority in Parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

Erdoğan secured just under the 50% threshold needed to win outright and giving him the lead over Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.