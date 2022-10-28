Guests arrived at the Ankara Sports Complex for the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) "Century of Türkiye” event to mark the centenary of the foundation of the republic and pave the way for its future.

Ahead of the gathering, thousands of party members congregated in front of the Ankara Sports Complex from the early hours of the morning. As many guests from outside Ankara arrived at the event, AK Party members made their way to the complex cheering.

As the ceremony unfolds inside the complex, spectators will be able to follow along on the giant screens set up outside. There are also separate platforms for guests, party members, disabled people, journalists and columnists in the event hall.

Logo of the event on a giant screen established outside the Complex, in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2022. (AA PHOTO)

In addition, extensive security measures that have been planned far in advance have been taken at the venue.

Police officers from all units of the Ankara Police Department have been assigned to the event.

Outside the hall, domestically-produced national defense industry products were exhibited.

A general view of the event venue, in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2022. (AA PHOTO)

The AK Party cadres describe the new program as “the future design of the country,” and say it is a “testimony of vision” to “build a great and powerful Türkiye together.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also the chairperson of the AK Party, will be the only speaker at the ceremony, which will host a wide array of guests, including top figures from every segment of society.

Erdoğan had previously remarked, “We are preparing to greet the centenary of our republic with the 'Century of Türkiye' push that goes beyond a mere anniversary celebration. Just as we have led our nation to our 2023 targets, we are now starting to build our 2053 vision with the Century of Türkiye move.”

As Türkiye prepares to celebrate 100 years of being a republic and ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, its ruling AK Party is set to unveil a series of programs, projects and targets that will “define the next century.”

Having made leaps and bounds in several fields, from transport to health care, environment to industry, during its 20-year rule, the AK Party is preparing to announce its new vision for the second century of the country’s republic under the motto "Century of Türkiye" at the event.

Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Great Union Party (BBP), the AK Party’s partners in the People’s Alliance, the party has invited the 11 opposition parties including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Good Party (IP).

According to reports, there will be no protocol order during the ceremony, as the participants and regular guests will sit side by side across the stand. An exclusive area, however, will be reserved for the chairpeople of the invited political parties.

The AK Party shared the logo for its “Century of Türkiye” vision on Oct. 22. Inspired by the Presidency’s emblem, 16 stars sit in a crescent to symbolize fundamental elements of ancient Turkish history while a larger lone star, an integral part of the official Turkish flag, represents the shared legacy.

There is also a circular contour in the logo to represent its global aspect while each of the 100 sunbeams flaring out of the crescent moon signifies a year of the republic.

The cyclical form and the exclusive shade of gold create the impression that the Century of Türkiye “rises like the sun across the globe.”

Türkiye is set to hold nationwide elections in June 2023, when voters will choose the president as well as all 600 members of Parliament.

The president and parliamentary lawmakers are elected to five-year terms, although the president also has the power to call for early elections.