The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday expressed his pleasure for last weekend’s local elections taking place in a “democratic calm and mature” atmosphere.

Congratulating the newly elected mayors, President Ersin Tatar said in a statement, "It is pleasing that the election took place in a democratically mature and calm atmosphere, befitting Turkish Cypriots.

"I hope that our mayors will work with great responsibility to meet modern, urban needs and provide much more effective, fast and quality service during their terms in office," he added.

The Republican Turkish Party was leading in local elections on Sunday in Turkish Cyprus, with seven of its mayoral candidates winning.

According to unofficial results, six of the National Unity Party's candidates and three independent candidates also won, while the Democrat Party and Communal Democracy Party secured one mayoral seat each.

A total of 208,236 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 768 polling places across the country.

With a turnout of 68.85%, voters chose 18 mayors, 220 city council members, 240 mukhtars and 960 members of elder councils, according to the country's Supreme Election Board.