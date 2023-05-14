The Nation Alliance of the opposition and a party that endorses it without participating in the bloc appears to be maintaining a lead in Türkiye’s southeast. In provinces with a predominantly Kurdish population, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, presidential candidate of the opposition, maintained a lead ahead of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In Diyarbakır, one of the biggest provinces, Kılıçdaroğlu had more than 67% of the vote, while Erdoğan garnered more than 30% with more than 23% of the ballot boxes opened. In neighboring Şanlıurfa, however, Erdoğan won more than 63% of the vote, with over 40% of the ballot boxes opened. Also in Erzurum, one of the biggest provinces in the east, Erdoğan was far ahead of Kılıçdaroğlu with nearly 70% with 60% of the ballot boxes opened.

In parliamentary elections, the Green Left Party (YSP), which the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) runs under, leads in most provinces, closely followed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), though the rate of opened ballot boxes still fluctuated below 20% in most provinces.