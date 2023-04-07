The campaign period in the run-up to Türkiye’s much-anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 is expected to haul in TL 2 billion ($100 million) for the promotion industry, according to a prominent official.

“Promotional items are the most important tool for both parties and parliamentary candidates while advertising themselves,” Mehmet Yücetürk, the head of the Promotional Products Manufacturers and Sellers Association (PROMOTÜRK), told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.

As per tradition, Türkiye’s political parties, including the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition’s Republican People's Party (CHP), are gearing up to unleash campaigns in a bid to garner as much support as possible with less than six weeks left until the vote.

For Yücetürk, this period, particularly the last month before the vote, is vital for the sector, which initially started with giveaways and evolved with corporate gifts and promotion items.

“We provide services with a wide range of products. Mostly flags, hats, keychains, pens and printed bags are preferred in this period,” he said.

Pointing out the significance of such products for parties and their deputy candidates, Yücetürk said the sector is anticipating spending on these items to top TL 2 billion over the course of the next month.

Flags have been especially popular, with manufacturers tripling their usual capacity and opening additional quotas to meet the soaring demand, according to Yücetürk.

There is also an increase in orders for posters and party-specific decorations for vehicles and buildings.

The sector determines promotional items based on the election’s conditions, prioritizing plastic trays and household items for housewives in particular.

The rising significance of technology has also pushed the sector to adopt battery chargers and flash drives into their product range.

Lawmaker candidates go out of their way and pay out of pocket for customized promotional products, Yücetürk also said, while party headquarters opt for mass purchases, which is much more affordable.