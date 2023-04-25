The Foreign Ministry said Monday that preparations have been completed for voters abroad to be able to vote in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim said during a program at the Turkish Embassy in the German capital Berlin that, “We have done, are doing, and will continue to do what is necessary for the voters abroad to exercise their most democratic rights."

Serim also examined the fairground where the elections will be held in Hannover province with the Supreme Election Council (YSK) delegation within the framework of his contacts with Germany and spoke with the citizens at the Hannover Consulate General.

Meanwhile, work also started at the Trakya border gate for voters abroad to participate in the elections.

The Kırklarerli provincial election board completed its works at the Dereköy border gate, which borders Bulgaria. Two paravanes and a ballot box have been prepared.

Voters will be able to vote as of April 27 at the Kapıkule, Pazarkule, Ipsala, Hamzabeyli and Dereköy border gates.

There are around 6.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad, including over 5.5 million residing in Western European countries.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. If no candidate wins the presidential election, there will be a run-off on May 28. In that case, Turkish citizens abroad can vote between May 20 and 24, according to the YSK.