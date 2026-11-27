Türkiye could hold its next elections in April 2028, several weeks ahead of the scheduled date, presidential adviser Ayhan Oğan said Friday, suggesting that Parliament could decide to bring forward the elections.

Speaking during a televised interview, Oğan, who also chairs the Civil Solidarity Platform (SDP), said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan prefers to hold elections as scheduled but noted that Parliament could decide to move the date forward.

"Our president prefers to hold elections on time. The elections are normally due to take place on May 14, 2028. Moving the elections forward by a few weeks or months would constitute early elections, which would require a parliamentary decision," Oğan said.

He noted that the ruling People's Alliance had expressed support for such a move, recalling that Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli had named Erdoğan as the alliance's presidential candidate.

"Parliament could once again decide to bring forward the elections with broad support. My expectation is that the elections could be moved forward by a few weeks and held in April 2028," Oğan said.

Turning to ongoing discussions over a new constitution, Oğan said he expected constitutional reform to be taken up during Parliament's 29th legislative term.

He added that candidates would likely campaign on pledges to draft a new constitution, describing the adoption of a new charter as an inevitable necessity for Türkiye.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also said ⁠Thursday that elections will be held in 2028 and may be brought forward somewhat from the scheduled time in May.

"The election will be held in 2028. There is a discussion about whether ⁠it could be held one month earlier or two months earlier. It could ⁠be brought forward somewhat," Yılmaz told a press conference in Ankara.

Yılmaz added the ruling People's Alliance agreed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would run again.

"There is already a consensus within ⁠the alliance for Erdoğan to run again ⁠as a candidate," he noted.

Under Turkish law, an election would normally be held in May 2028. But the Constitution allows Parliament to trigger an early election if such a move has the support of 360 of the Parliament's 600 lawmakers, which would open the way for Erdoğan to seek another term.