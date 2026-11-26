Türkiye's elections will be held in 2028 and may be brought forward somewhat from the scheduled time in May, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said ⁠Thursday.

Yılmaz added the ruling People's Alliance agreed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would run again.

"The election will be held in 2028. There is a discussion about whether ⁠it could be held one month earlier or two months earlier. It could ⁠be brought forward somewhat," Yılmaz told a press conference in Ankara.

"There is already a consensus within ⁠the alliance for Erdoğan to run again ⁠as a candidate."

Yılmaz urged the public not to give credence to speculative reports and commentary about the election calendar.

Under Turkish law, an election would normally be held in May 2028. But the Constitution allows Parliament to trigger an early election if such a move has the support of 360 of the Parliament's 600 lawmakers, which would open the way for Erdoğan to seek another term.

Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have 326 seats in total.

In September, Yılmaz had said the government was working on the assumption that elections would take place in the spring or summer of 2028, while any decision to call an early election would be at the discretion of Parliament.

Speaking at the same press conference on Thursday, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek also said an early election is not on the government's agenda.

"An early election is in no way on the agenda, and the budget was prepared accordingly. We asked about this while preparing the budget. An election before 2028 did not come up," Şimşek said.