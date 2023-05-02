Türkiye will not let terrorist PKK supporters and their Syrian offshoot YPG target Turkish citizens casting their ballots in France and other countries, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, said on Tuesday.

Noting that Turkish authorities immediately intervened after YPG/PKK terrorist sympathizers carried out a provocation on May 1, Kılıç said all citizens would continue to safely exercise their democratic rights.

He continued by saying that Turkish citizens abroad have been flooding designated polls to cast their ballots, and that terrorists will not prevent them from doing so.

“We have taken security precautions and our precautions are at the highest. There haven’t been serious issues with the exception of Marseille and one or two different places,” he told CNN Türk. He also noted that local security officials are also on duty to ensure safety.

Voting for the Turkish elections have already begun overseas as thousands headed to polls, while Türkiye strives for a smooth process, employing diplomatic couriers and flights to bring the ballots home.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) of Türkiye arranged polling stations abroad for more than 3.4 million eligible voters in 73 countries and 156 locations where Turkish diplomatic missions serve. Voting at the diplomatic missions will end on May 9, while voters can vote at customs gates at the borders until May 14. More than 4,600 ballot boxes were placed at 46 customs gates for round-the-clock voting.