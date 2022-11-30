The Presidential High Advisory Board (YIK) on Tuesday underlined that in the last 20 years, Türkiye has experienced the most stable political time in the country's history.

Under the chairpersonship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, members of the board held a three-hour closed-door meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara where they discussed the Türkiye Century vision, according to a statement by Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

The board pointed out that in the last 20 years Türkiye has experienced the most stable political period in the history of the republic, according to the statement.

The president said that they have designed the vision of the Century of Türkiye as the century of sustainability, peace, success, trust, stability, production, efficiency, power, digital, communication, science, development, peace, values, righteousness, compassion, independence, future and youth.

In late October, President Erdoğan, also the chairperson of the ruling Justice and Development (AK Party), unveiled a series of programs, projects and targets ahead of next year's presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye are expected to be held in June 2023. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the ruling AK Party are partners under the People's Alliance, with Erdoğan serving as the alliance's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

One of the main promises of the opposition, formed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Felicity Party (SP), the Good Party (IP), Future Party (GP), Democrat Party (DP) and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), is a return to a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” if elected.

The proposed system also limits the president to a single seven-year term, requires that the president sever their ties to political parties and prohibits them from joining a political party after their term.

It has been nearly five years since Türkiye switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the majority of Turkish voters opted to create the new system. Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency on April 16, 2017, with a referendum of 51.4% votes in favor. The official transition to the new system took place when Erdoğan was sworn in as the president in Parliament after the 2018 general elections, which he won by a majority of 52.6% of votes.