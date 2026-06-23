Mustafa Şen, deputy chair of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), told journalists on Tuesday that their party still leads in the polls after more than two decades in power. Şen said the opposition “dreamed on” about the polls, referring to claims by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) which pushes for an early election, confident of defeating AK Party. CHP’s early election rhetoric is now confined to supporters of Özgür Özel, the chairman ousted from the post by a court verdict last month. Özel is as confident as his successor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to win the next election scheduled for 2028, five years after Kılıçdaroğlu lost to AK Party’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan despite the support of a six-party opposition bloc.

Şen said that AK Party ranked second in the polls for about seven months, before it rose to the first place in October 2024. “We conducted a poll last week and we will have another this week. Based on these, we still have 37% or 38%. The polls are not surprising since our party at one point had a 50% lead in polls. We are now working to improve the results,” he said. Şen stated “the second party” in the polls had a 26%-27% rate.

On CHP’s call for early elections, Şen said AK Party always favored elections in time but the date may be slightly rescheduled to an earlier date, but only “weeks or months before the scheduled date,” he said. Şen also ruled out the speculation that Erdoğan would not be nominated again. “Our candidate is our president,” he underlined. On a question whether Erdoğan would be eligible to run again as it may require a parliamentary approval for an earlier election for his eligibility, Şen said they would accomplish the majority to that extent. People’s Alliance comprised AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are about forty short of majority for approval but Şen ruled out that there would be problems in achieving majority. “The politics is art of achieving this,” he said, without elaborating. CHP has earlier hinted voting in favor of an earlier election for eligibility of Erdoğan though they advocated a far earlier vote.