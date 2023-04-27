Voting for the presidential and parliamentary elections for May 14 commenced on Thursday for the Turkish diaspora.

Voters registered in the electoral roll abroad will be able to cast their votes at the Kapıkule, Ipsala, Pazarkule, Hamzabeyli and Dereköy border gates.

Overseas ballot box committees, consisting of a president, a public servant member and personnel appointed by political parties with giant vote shares in the last general election in Türkiye, took up their respective positions in voting areas at the border gates.

Overseas voting will be open until May 9, while voting at border gates will continue until May 14.

On the other side, the casting of ballots also started in Germany where the largest diaspora of 1.5 million Turks resides. A total of 26 polling stations are open in Germany alone.

After 20 years in power, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces his toughest election test yet. Recent polls predict a neck-and-neck race between the incumbent and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of a rare opposition camp of secular, conservative and nationalist factions.

A second round between two top presidential contenders will take place on May 28 unless the May 14 poll produces a clear winner with more than 50% of votes.